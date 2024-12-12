NEHR condemns GoAP’s decision to deploy CAPF, seeks immediate withdrawal of order

Staff Reporter

ITANAGAR, 11 Dec: Expressing grave concerns over the order issued by the deputy commissioner of Siang District on December 6, seeking accommodation for the Central Armed Police Force (CAPF) personnel to be deployed at Riew village for the purpose of conducting the Pre-Feasibility Report (PFR) for the National Hydroelectric Power Corporation’s (NHPC) 11,000 MW Siang Upper Multipurpose Project (SUMP), the Northeast Human Rights (NEHR) has written a letter to the state chief secretary strongly condemning the deployment and demanded its withdrawal.

A similar letter was also addressed to the home commissioner on Tuesday.

The NEHR called on the chief secretary and the home commissioner to immediately withdraw the deployment of CAPF from the area.

The letter written on behalf of the affected communities and concerned citizens of Siang district stated that the decision has raised concerns about the rights and welfare of indigenous communities, adherence to legal frameworks, and the potential environmental impacts. The deployment of CAPF creates an environment of intimidation, rather than fostering trust and cooperation. NEHR further stated that it is important for the state government to initiate peaceful and constructive dialogues with the affected communities, ensuring that their voices are heard and their rights respected.

NEHR maintains that the principles of democracy demand governance that is inclusive, participatory, and respectful of diverse perspectives, especially those of marginalized groups. “The government must prioritize negotiation and consensus-building over coercion. Establishing a platform for open communication, involving local leaders, community representatives and relevant stakeholders, can pave the way for solutions that align with the aspirations of the people and the broader goals of sustainable development,” it added.

The organization also urged the government to ensure the safety and rights of the local population. Additionally, NEHR called for transparent community engagement, adhering to the principles of Free, Prior and Informed Consent (FPIC), to build trust and secure the approval of the local communities.

NEHR requested an independent review of the SUMP project and a re-evaluation of its feasibility, given the consistent opposition and legal obligations surrounding such projects.

It emphasized the need for a commitment to peaceful negotiation and the establishment of a dedicated task force or committee to mediate between the government and the affected communities, ensuring a peaceful resolution of conflicts.

NEHR also reflected on the importance of public assurance of inclusivity, urging the government to reassure citizens that it is committed to upholding their rights, promoting sustainable development, and prioritizing their collective well-being. NEHR stated, “The government’s role is not only to act as an administrator but also as a steward of trust, justice and equity. We believe that prioritizing peaceful negotiation and genuine community engagement can resolve this issue in a manner that respects the dignity and aspirations of all parties involved.”

“We trust that you will consider these requests with the urgency they deserve and take steps to address the concerns raised,” the letter stated.

NEHR has also addressed letters to Chief Minister Pema Khandu and Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein regarding the issue on Tuesday seeking immediate withdrawal on the deployment.