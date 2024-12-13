Regional Citrus Biodiversity Fair draws farmers from across state

PASIGHAT, 12 Dec: More than 100 farmers from across the state took part in the Regional Citrus Biodiversity Fair, 2024, organised by the fruit science department of the College of Horticulture & Forestry (CHF) here in East Siang district from 10-11 December.

The programme featured distribution of awards to progressive farmers, exhibition stalls, showcasing of citrus biodiversity by the farmers, bio inputs distribution, farmers-scientist interaction programme and farmers’ field visit to Mebo village.

Earlier, Dr Prakash Patil, project coordinator of the all-India coordinated research projects (fruits) under Bengaluru-based Indian Institute of Horticultural Research (IIHR), highlighted the importance of citrus biodiversity conservation. Patil also encouraged the farmers to follow scientific practice for cultivation of fruit crops.

CHF Dean Prof BN Hazarika highlighted the importance and richness of citrus biodiversity of the state.

The programme was organised under the project ICAR-AICRP on fruits, in collaboration with the Krishi Vigyan Kendra, CHF.

Among others, ICAR Regional Centre for NEH Region Head from Basar (Leparada) Prof L Wangchu, Dr A Thirugnanavel from CCRI, Nagpur, heads of different KVKs and students attended the programme.