Restriction on cardamom transportation through Namdapha Nat’l Park

[ Samshum Changmi ]

CHANGLANG, 12 Dec: Changlang Deputy Commissioner Vishal Sah has issued a directive concerning the transportation of large cardamom through the Namdapha National Park & Tiger Reserve (NNP&TR).

As per the new order, cardamom farmers intending to transport large quantities of cardamom out of the NNP&TR are required to carry a no objection certificate (NOC) from Miao-based NNP&TR field director.

“The NOC must certify that the harvested cardamom is not sourced from the core area of the Namdapha National Park or any other protected area,” the order stated.

Additionally, transportation of large cardamom through the park will only be permitted upon the presentation of the NOC before the police or at the Namdapha check gates.

“Farmers are required to present the certificate at Namdapha/police check gate during transportation,” it added.

The DC directed the SP and the NNP&TR field director to enforce the order in letter and spirit.

Earlier, the Yobin Welfare Society had urged the government to lift restrictions on cardamom transportation. The YWS argued that cardamom cultivation is a traditional and sustainable livelihood for the Yobin people and should not be hindered by excessive regulations.