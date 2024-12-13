CM lauds AVP for working for tribal society’s development

ITANAGAR, 12 Dec: “Since its inception, the Arunachal Vikas Parishad (AVP) has been working for all-round development of the tribal society and for protection, preservation and promotion of their cultures, customs, religions, rituals and traditions.

Through its various activities, the AVP has also contributed in promoting national integrity and the feeling of oneness among the young generation,” said Chief Minister Pema Khandu during the inaugural ceremony of the newly constructed Arunachal Vikas Parishad Bhavan near Bank Tinali here on Thursday.

Expressing gratitude to the non-profit organisation for working at the grassroots level in preserving the indigenous cultural heritage in the state, Khandu paid rich tributes to its founders Golgi Bote late Talum Rukbo, Jatan Pulu, and late Dwarikacharya.

Khandu expressed appreciation for the AVP, particularly for its role in providing quality education to the poor tribal children, especially in the rural areas.

The AVP runs 32 middle, primary and pre-primary schools in various rural areas across the state. With 23 district committees, 93 circle-level committees and more than 2,000 villages under its ambit, the AVP has emerged as one of the largest social organisations in the state working with the grassrootspeople.

“I am also glad to know that more than 500 students of Arunachal Pradesh have benefitted from the hostels of the ABVKA in various places outside of Arunachal Pradesh,” Khandu said.

“One of the most significant contributions of the AVP,” Khandu said, “must be its role in the formation of the Indigenous Faith and Cultural Society of Arunachal Pradesh (IFCSAP) in 1999.”

“Thanks to the then AVP president late Nabam Atum and his team, the IFCSAP is today leading from the front in preservation of indigenous faiths and culture of our state, which were in danger of going towards a slow annihilation,” he said.

Khandu hailed the dedication of the AVP workers in conducting gram sampark abhiyaans in coordination with the IFCSAP in villages, reaching out to every household to spread the message of indigenous faith and to unite them.

He termed the AVP “a wholesome organisation that, besides working in cultural preservation and education sectors, is also contributing in the health sector through services provided by its village-level health volunteers in rural areas and health camps, and in the sports sector by organising sports competitions in village as well as state levels every year.”

He urged the AVP to continue its endeavours in the state and assured support from the state government wherever required.

Khandu reiterated the state government’s commitment to promote and preserve indigenous cultures, traditions and languages, and sought support from organisations like the IFCSAP and the AVP.

“From this commitment of the government, the department of indigenous affairs was born. You are all welcome to discuss ways and means to preserve our distinct cultures with the department, and the state government will extend support,” Khandu added.

The newly constructed building comprises the Abotani Balwadi cum Multipurpose Activity Centre and will be the centre-point of all activities carried out by the AVP, including preservation and promotion of the cultures, faiths, traditional literatures, dresses, and music.

It will also impart training to develop human resource, empower women and provide vocational training to the youths, besides housing the AVP’s state office.

The inaugural ceremony was attended also by LawMinister Kento Jini, former education minister Taba Tedir, Arunachal Shiksha Vikas Samiti patron Tai Tagak, Akhil Bharatiya Vanvasi Kalyan Ashram adviser Somayajulu, Arunachal Vikas Parishad president Techi Gubin, IFCSAP president Dr Emi Rumi, AVP general secretary Gomar Angu, officials and karyakartas of the AVP, the IFCSAP and the ABVKA, and students of the Abotani Vidya Niketan. (CM’s PR Cell)