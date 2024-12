TALIHA, 13 Dec: Trade & Commerce Minister Nyato Dukam inspected the polytechnic college, the NEC road to Koadak, the ADC office, the under-construction secondary school building, and other ongoing projects here in Upper Subansiri district on Friday.

He directed the executing agencies to ensure that quality is maintained, and to check the status of work on a regular basis.

The minister was accompanied by the DC, the SP, and HoDs. (DIPRO)