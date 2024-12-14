7 beneficiaries receive electrical dryer machines under MIDH scheme

YUPIA, 13 Dec: Seven beneficiaries from Papum Pare district received one electrical dryer machine each under the Mission for Integrated Development of Horticulture (MIDH) scheme.

The electrical dryer machines can be used for drying a variety of products, including fruits, vegetables, herbs and spices, nuts, mushrooms, meat, fish, and papad, and semi-liquid food items such as yogurt, incense sticks, and more.

The machines were distributed by Doimukh MLA Nabam Vivek at the office premises of the district horticulture officer here on Friday.

The MLA emphasised on efficient utilisation of the dryer machines to enhance income through dried products. He also assured his continued support to the farmers and the department in the future. (DIPRO)