IEC on chickenpox organised

[ Prem Chetry ]

BOMDILA, 13 Dec: The West Kameng district surveillance office organised an information, education and communication (IEC) programme on chickenpox under the integrated disease surveillance programme at the conference hall of the Buddha Park here on Friday.

Addressing the participants, District Surveillance Officer Dr SK Thongon expressed concern over the surge of chickenpox at Modern School, where 15 students have been infected in the past two weeks, and said that “there are certain diseases which are highly contagious, and preventive measures should be followed strictly.”

Stressing on maintaining personal hygiene, the doctor said that, while there is nothing to panic about, a person infected by chickenpox should isolate themselves at home and consult a doctor.

Bomdila general hospital child specialist Dr Dawa Norbu Kharmo delivered a presentation on the symptoms, duration and stages of chickenpox, besides the precautionary measures to be followed to contain the disease. He also spoke on mumps, which was reported among a large number of children a few months back.

Earlier, epidemiologist Sange Norbu urged the students and teachers of Modern School and Nechiphu Children’s Foundation to “disseminate awareness at homes on such communicable diseases,” and advised them to stay healthy and free from diseases.