Girl students taken on visit to WPS, Ane’s Home

YUPIA, 13 Dec: A group of 32 girl students of Yupia-based Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Awasiya Vidyalaya (NSCBAV) were taken on an exposure visit to the women police station (WPS) and Ane’s Home in Itanagar on Friday.

The visit was organised by the Papum Pare district administration and the women & child development department, in collaboration with the Itanagar Capital Region police and the NSCBAV, as part of the International Volunteer’s Day/Week 2024 celebration under the Prime Minister’s Beti Bachao Beti Padhaoscheme.

During the visit, WPS Officer-in-Charge Inspector Nich Rupa explained the purpose and significance of the WPS and Ane’s Home. She highlighted the achievements of the first WPS in the state, saying that it “stands as a beacon of safety and empowerment for women.”

The students also had an engaging interaction with two young police officers, Vivek Maurya and Vibu Krishna, who conducted an awareness session on cybercrime. The police officers emphasised the importance of vigilance in the digital age and shared practical insights on handling cyber criminals.