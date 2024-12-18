APPSCCE: APYC demands inquiry into cases of use of unfair means

ITANAGAR, 17 Dec: The Arunachal Pradesh Youth Congress (APYC) has demanded a thorough inquiry into the cases pertaining to the alleged use of unfair means during the preliminary APPSCCE held on 15 December.

It further demanded that the centre superintendents, the invigilators concerned and the frisking teams engaged at Kendriya Vidyalaya, C Sector, Naharlagun and the government higher secondary school, G Sector, Naharlagun be suspended at the earliest for their alleged negligence and also to facilitate a thorough and fair investigation to unearth the facts.

The Naharlagun police have registered two cases in connection with alleged use of unfair means during the preliminary APPSCCE held on Sunday.

“It is learnt that one PwD candidate was caught with a mobile phone inside the hall while one aspirant unintentionally took her OMR sheet home,” the APYC said in a letter to the Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission secretary on Tuesday.

“During APPSCCE examinations no individual is allowed to bring anything inside the examination hall, but how come the frisking team could not detect mobile phone of one PwD candidate Mudang Yabyang?” it demanded to know.

“It is also quite ironical to learn that one Binam Teng had unintentionally taken her OMR sheet home while it is the duty of the invigilators concerned to collect OMR sheets before leaving the hall,” the letter read.

“Such incidents have happened for the first time and it further degraded the prestige of the public service commission,” it added.