Historic site linked to Ahom king’s migration unearthed near Longvi

[ Tom Simai ]

JAIRAMPUR, 17 Dec: A historic site, believed to be connected to the 13th-century migration of the first Ahom King, Chaolung Sukaphaa, has been discovered near Longvi village, located about 8 kilometres from Jairampur town in Changlang district.

The site, situated a three-hour trek from the village, features a massive rock with carvings that experts suspect are in Tai-Ahom script, potentially marking a significant chapter in the region’s history.

The discovery came to light after James Jugli, an avid history enthusiast, spearheaded an expedition to the site.

Jugli, who made the trek accessible for vehicles, invited a media team from Assam and renowned Ahom historian Praveen Sharma to verify the findings. Sharma identified the carvings as Tai-Ahom script, hinting at their possible connection to the early migration route of the Ahom king.

To lend support to the initiative, local MLA Laisam Simai joined the expedition, underscoring the site’s potential importance. All necessary criteria for authentication and dating of the carvings have been met, with results expected to determine the site’s historical value.

If confirmed, the discovery could provide a major boost to the region’s tourism sector and serve as a valuable resource for historians and archaeologists studying the Ahom dynasty’s movements and interactions.

Scholars anticipate that further research will offer deeper insights into the cultural and historical context of the migration, solidifying the site’s significance in regional history.