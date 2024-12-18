Welfare activities for pensioners reviewed

Pensioners’ Day celebrated

[ Prafulla Kaman ]

MEBO, 17 Dec: The East Siang district unit of the Arunachal Pradesh Service Pensioners’ Association (APSPA) celebrated the ‘Pensioners Day of India’ and also conducted its annual meet at Siku resort here on Tuesday.

During the meeting, the members of the association reviewed activities pertaining to development of primary education and facilities available in government offices for old and senior citizens.

The meeting, chaired by APSPA East Siang unit president Bodong Yirang, adopted a resolution to conduct a series of plantation programmes to increase greenery in the premises of the adopted LP schools next year, and to promote academic activities.

Explaining the importance of the day, Yirang said that the day is celebrated on 17 December every year since 1983 to review the services and facilities for pensioners in government and private sector offices.

Presenting the ‘annual performance report’, APSPA general secretary Dr Onik Moyong said that the association had earlier adopted three government-run primary schools in the district, supplied them with learning materials and “gave infrastructure boost.”

Stating that the association would work for the promotion of academic activities in the adopted schools next year, Dr Moyong urged the members to continue providing their support in the coming days.

“Separate sub-committees of the APSPA have been constituted to look after activities in the adopted schools and accordingly, they are coordinating with the DDSE, the DC and local leaders of their respective areas,” Dr Moyong said.

Retired chief engineer (power) Annong Pertin informed the members that “the government is facilitating ‘Jeevan Pramaan’ app to produce digital life certificates for releasing payable pension amounts.”

Around 200 members from East Siang district and bordering Assam participated in the meeting. The participants also observed a minute’s silence for the peace of their deceased members.

Among others, retired DC and APSPA chief adviser Kumsong Pangging, ex-MLA and retired DDSE Kento Rina, incumbent Pasighat East MLA Tapi Darang, retired additional DG Nabin Payeng, and renowned social activist Aini Taloh participated in the programme.