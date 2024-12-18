Career counselling prog held

SEPPA, 17 Dec: In an initiative to empower the youth of East Kameng district, a group of young officers from the district administration organised a career counselling programme, themed ‘Yuva Drishti’, at the JNV here on Tuesday.

During the programme, Pipu CO Nirkun Bui, Seppa COs James Dado and Yomgam Marde, Bameng CO David Koyu, TDO Mekory Dodum, and Assistant Professor Bini Hiffo spoke at length on the issues that students face on their journey. Over 200 students participated in the programme. (DIPRO)