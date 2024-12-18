DC calls for 100% achievement under health progs

DAPORIJO, 17 Dec: Upper Subansiri Deputy Commissioner Tasso Gambo urged all health staffers to ensure 100% achievement under all the programmes of the health department in the district.

Addressing a district-level review meeting at the district hospital here on Tuesday, Gambo also emphasised on data uploading and concerted efforts by health staffers to ensure better service to the society.

He assured to provide logistic support from the administration in implementation of various programmes of the health department.

DMO Dr Kaya Lapung stressed on coordinated efforts for better performance of the health officials and staffers, while DRCHO Dr Tade Rago asked the block-level officials to “take up the data feeding accurately.” WHO (RRT) Dr Kuldeep Debnath spoke on micro-planning and measures to strengthen routine immunisation.

Block-wise performances were also reviewed during the meeting.

It was decided that non-performing ASHAs will be called for explanation or replaced, if necessary, and that the nearest ASHA shall be engaged to perform the duty if there is lack of ASHA in a particular village or colony.

Various other important decisions were also taken during the meeting in regard to uploading authentic data. (DIPRO)