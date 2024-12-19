Keeping ICR clean is a collective responsibility

The Itanagar Municipal Corporation (IMC) has blamed the haphazard throwing of garbage any time of the day other than the given period as the sole reason for the unhygienic condition of the twin towns of Itanagar and Naharlagun. The IMC has raised a valid issue. People throw garbage haphazardly near highways and colony roads. There are specific areas for throwing garbage but people throw it in randomly. This not only makes the city dirty but also poses a serious health hazard. The people of the Itanagar capital region (ICR) should start developing healthy habits of throwing garbage only in designated places.

Every citizen must keep the city clean. The IMC alone will not be able to keep the ICR clean. The shopkeepers will have to play an important role in this regard. On their part, the IMC should look into the complaints of garbage vehicles failing to reach every colony. This has been one of the main reasons for people throwing waste on the road. The present fleets of garbage vehicles are simply not able to meet the demands of the ICR. There is a need to buy more vehicles so that door-to-door garbage collection can be improved. This will help to keep the city neat and clean.