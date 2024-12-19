Assn. donates dustbins, conducts cleanliness drive at UPHC

NAHARLAGUN, 18 Dec: A-Sector Youth Welfare Association (ASYWA) organized a cleanliness- cum-plantation drive at the Urban Primary Health Centre (UPHC) in Rakap Colony here on Wednesday, aiming at promoting hygiene and environmental awareness.

As a part of the programme, the association also donated dustbins to the health facility to encourage proper waste management practices. Ward No. 18 corporator Kipa Takum, former councillor of Ward No. 17 Taba Takia and Rakap UPHC MO in-charge Dr. Likar also participated in the programme and commended the association for its welfare activities.