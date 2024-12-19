Workshop on human-wildlife conflict mitigation begins

BHALUKPONG, 18 Dec: A two-day workshop on human-wildlife conflict mitigation for the frontline staff of Khellong Forest Division began at circuit house here in West Kameng district on Wednesday.

The workshop, organized by Wildlife Trust of India (WTI) in collaboration with the environment, forest and climate change department, aims to enhance the ability of the frontline staff to manage conflict situations.

Khellong divisional forest officer Aduk Paron highlighted the importance of the workshop, especially because of the fact that Dadzelling-an area between Bhalukpong and Tippi- is an elephant corridor well-known for human- elephant conflicts.

Bhalukpong EAC Arvind Pangging, all the range forest officers and forest officials under the Khellong forest division attended the workshop.