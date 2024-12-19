GPC concerned over safety of journalists; urges journalists to wear black badge as mark of protest

GUWAHATI, 18 Dec: The Gauhati Press Club (GPC) has strongly condemned the police action of using tear gas shells on journalists, who were on news coverage duty at a political programme here on Wednesday.

Visuals clearly show that the tear gas shells were used in places where the reporters and video-journalists had gathered at the programme. Several journalists were injured and had to undergo treatment. It has been observed that journalists have off late routinely fallen victim to such incidents in the line of duty in different parts of the state, said a GPC release.

The Gauhati Press Club urges the civil and police administration authorities to ensure no further recurrence of such incidents. Police and other personnel engaged in mob control or law and order control be trained on dealing with such situations more efficiently and without causing injury or harm to those present at the site for their professional duty, the GPC added and appealed to all media persons to wear black badge on 19 December as a protest of the repeated assault on journalists in the line of duty.