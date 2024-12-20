2nd edition of Youth Adventure Camp held

[ Karyir Riba ]

ROING, 19 Dec: The 2nd edition of the Youth Adventure Camp was held jointly by the Mishmi Hills Photo Agency and Dibang Adventures, in collaboration with the Lower Dibang Valley district administration and the youth affairs department from 15-18 December at Emewu (Nizamghat).

The four-day event was flagged off by Youth Affairs Director Ramesh Linggi from the Kera Aa Jubilee Ground here.

The Youth Adventure Camp aims to provide students with an opportunity to learn the basics of adventure sports, understand the importance of nature and its conservation, and participate in motivational programmes and workshops to boost confidence and raise awareness about antisocial activities.

Activities during the camp included adventure activities like basic training in rafting, kayaking, ziplining, rock climbing, trekking, and nature walks; games and sports like volleyball, archery, and fun games; fitness activities like yoga, meditation and zumba dance; educational activities like career counselling and motivational speeches; workshops on photography, journalism, art and painting and entrepreneurship, besides awareness programmes on waste management, child labour, child abuse, nature conservation, and drug and alcohol abuse.

All the activities were conducted by professional trainers, experts, and resource persons. Accommodation and food were provided to the participants by the organisers.

The organisers expressed appreciation for the MLAs of Roing, Anini and Dambuk, along with various organisations, entrepreneurs, as well as individuals for their support and sponsorship.

“The generous support of all contributors has been instrumental in making this event a resounding success. The second edition of the Youth Adventure Camp was an excellent initiative for youth empowerment, providing a perfect blend of learning, adventure, and awareness to nurture leadership, teamwork, and responsibility,” the organisers said.