Routine or renewal!

By Prof (Dr.) D.K. Giri

(Secy Gen, Assn for Democratic Socialism)

Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake came on a three-day visit. This was his first overseas visit after assuming power last September. This is also in keeping with the diplomatic tradition that Sri Lankan Heads of the Government should make India their first port of call in reciprocation of India’s goodwill to her neighbours. But in the recent geo-political situation in South Asia, the Heads of the States have been departing from this tradition. The Interim Prime Minister of Bangladesh Mohamad Yunus made his first visit to the United States. Maldivian President Mohammad Muizzu went to Beijing in his first state visit. So, Dissanayake’s maiden foreign visit to India is significant from Sri Lankan’s foreign policy point of view prioritising India.

Contrary to anticipations in India and in the neighbourhood about the personality and perspectives of Dissanayake, he has demonstrated pragmatism in his approach to Sri Lanka’s international affairs. President Dissanayake has a background of communism and his party Janatha Vimukhthi Peramuna (JVP) was decidedly a revolutionary party. It had caused two armed uprisings against the government of Sri Lanka: once in 1971 (SLFP), and another in 1987–1989 (UNP). The motive for both uprisings was to establish a socialist state. Many observers were speculating that Dissanayake may tilt towards Communist Party of China. But, unlike his predecessor Mahinda Rajapaksha who was perceived to be pro-Chinese, Dissanayake has called at New Delhi in his first visit. Back home, he enjoys a clean image.

Political experience shows that governance responsibility moderates a leader. Dissanayake has done a reality check of the economic and social conditions in Sri Lanka and has put his ideological predilections on the backburner. Sri Lanka economy suffered a severe meltdown in 2022 causing shortage of food, fuel and medicines etc. This also resulted in a political upheaval causing the overthrow of Rajapaksha government. This was largely the consequence of Colombo falling into the debt-trap of China. Government of India extended massive support to bail Sri Lanka out without attaching strings.

I gathered only last week from Sri Lankan public in Colombo that the President is so far incorruptible. It is another matter that he has been in power less than six months. Let us not forget the famous saying of Lord Acton that power corrupts. Only time will prove if Dissanayake can defy this postulation. I also noticed a great deal of goodwill in Sri Lankan public for India. A three-wheeler (tuk-tuk in Sri Lanka) driver who was reasonably politically informed was effusive about Modi supporting Sri Lanka at the time of their need. He lamented, “There was no fuel or gas available. We were struggling to run our vehicles and industries. Prime Minister Modi saved us”. This was certainly a remarkable change of public opinion after the unhappy episode of India and LTTE etc.

In his statements to the media in Delhi, Dissanayake profusely thanked and acknowledged New Delhi’s timely support in one of the worst crises of Sri Lankan economy. As a reciprocal gesture, Sri Lankan President committed to India that, “We will never allow our territory to be used in a manner that is detrimental to India’s interests”. Prime Minister Narendra Modi responded warmly to this highly friendly gesture, “We are engaged in economic and development cooperation with all 25 districts of Sri Lanka. Our investment and projects are always aligned with Sri Lanka’s development priorities”. This was a hint at Beijing’s predatory and devious approach to trade and aid. It was evident in their dealings with Rajapaksha that they had an underhand link with the Sri Lankan leadership.

India-Sri Lanka relations go back to ancient times in history and culture when Emperor Ashoka sent his son Mahendra and daughter Sanghamitra to spread Buddhism in Sri Lanka. Ashoka had embraced Buddhism in Bhubaneshwar after his victory over Oriya king Kharabela in massive bloodshed. That is perhaps why there is considerable Oriya cultural traces in Sri Lanka, although it is not much highlighted by either government. Fast forward, a lot of Indians were taken to work in tea plantations of Sri Lanka during the colonial period. Thus, there is large population of Indians in Sri Lanka mainly Tamils. India and Sri Lanka became independent with a difference of one year, Sri Lanka getting it in 1948.

The bilateral relations received some blow during the civil war in the Island nation, Sri Lankan Tamils violently agitating for a separate state in Jaffna area. India militarily intervened on the invitation of Sri Lankan President Julius Jayewardene. Dissanayake’s party had actively protested against India’s involvement in Sri Lankan civil war. India was nudging Sri Lankan government to implement the 13th amendment in the Constitution that provided for autonomy of provincial councils. This amendment was the result of India-Sri Lanka agreement in 1987. The reconciliation after the civil war is also incomplete. For a change, Govt of India did not raise the implementation of the amendment. Modi avoided any reference to the provincial elections or reconciliation.

During this visit, India and Sri Lanka entered into quite a few new agreements to deepen the trade, economic and development ties. The various sectors where cooperation is sought to be increased include connectivity, agriculture, defence, tourism, digitisation, fishery, energy and so on. On connectivity, the flight from Chennai to Jaffna has been resumed, so has a passenger ferry from Nagapattinam, India to Kankesanthurai in Sri Lanka. In energy sector, a multi-product pipeline has to be connected with Sri Lanka. A defence agreement is on the anvil as per the emphasis given by Prime Minister Modi. India will extend support in creating a digital identity for Sri Lanka. On capacity building, India will fund 200 students in Jaffna and train 1500 Sri Lankan Civil Service officials.

The fishery sector has been a bone of contention between both countries. Indian fishermen were often arrested by Sri Lankan Navy for crossing consciously or unknowingly the international maritime border. India has been asking for a judicious approach in this matter. Sri Lanka agreed to facilitate meetings between fishermen associations of both the countries. Tourism is a major revenue earner for Sri Lanka. Dissanayake will have to bolster tourism sector to enhance Sri Lanka’s economy. To do this, he will need peace and stability to prevail. India can give a hand. Both countries agreed to check organised crime, cyber crime, terrorism and smuggling etc. Modi acknowledged the role of Colombo Security Enclave in maintaining peace and harmony in the region.

India’s relations with some of her neighbours has somewhat deteriorated owing to a ‘big brother’ complex and some lapses by India’s Ministry of External Affairs. The scope of discussing this is limited here. But what is heartening is that neighbours like Sri Lanka have begun to realise that New Delhi does not have hegemonic ambitions, does not browbeat her smaller neighbours, and is a neighbour in need. This feeling is evident in Sri Lanka’s President’s visit. Let this spirit continue in mutual respect, understanding and interest. While South Asian countries may continue to bargain and negotiate with both India and China, New Delhi should give them a healthy, reliable and viable choice. — INFA