A lesson for DDK

Public broadcaster Doordarshan Kendra (DDK) was forced to remove a video clip from its official Facebook page after the Idu Mishmi Cultural and Literary Society (IMCLS) complained about it. The IMCLS sought correction over a song and video on goddess Rukmini in connection with the Bismaknagar archaeological site, broadcast on the Arunprabha official Facebook page on 6 December. In the video, goddess Rukmini was associated with the Idu Mishmi tribe. The IMCLS clarified that there is no connection and termed the video misleading. With IMCLS clarifying, hopefully, this controversy ends here.

It is a big lesson for DDK too. The public broadcaster should be careful when showcasing tribal culture and traditions to the rest of the world. In this case, it should have first consulted with the IMCLS before broadcasting such a sensitive video. The tribal communities are very proud of their rich culture and tradition. Any attempt to dilute it will be fiercely resisted. The leadership of IMCLS had clarity and therefore strongly pushed back the attempt to misinterpret the Idu Mishmi history. This is indeed a lesson for other apex tribal bodies too.