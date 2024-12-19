Komkar erupts in protest against proposed deployment of armed personnel

[ Indu Chukhu and Tongam Rina ]

KOMKAR, 18 Dec: Komkar in Upper Siang witnessed a major protest as hundreds of villagers came out against the proposed deployment of central and state armed police to assist National Hydroelectric Power Corporation (NHPC) in conducting the pre-feasibility study for the 12,500-megawatt Siang Upper Multipurpose Project. The protest was also a stand against the project itself.

Angry villagers burned an effigy of Chief Minister Pema Khandu before the protest march began in Komkar Buksang, demanding the state government roll back its decision to deploy armed forces. Many protesters were seen in tears, saying the government’s decision to use force for the pre-feasibility study by NHPC was unilateral and disregarded the people’s opposition to the multipurpose project.

The villagers expressed their hurt over what they perceive as a drastic shift in the Chief Minister’s stance on the Siang project before and after the election. Prior to the election, the Chief Minister had made statements during public meetings in January 2024, asserting that the Siang hydropower project would only proceed after consultations and obtaining the consent of the people. However, after the election, they say, he has forgotten his promises about consulting the public, accusing him of betraying the trust of the people.

Many protesters also criticized Panchayat Minister Ojing Tasing, the elected MLA from the region, and MP Tapir Gao.

During the public rally, many speakers condemned the deployment of armed police forces; with some saying the government was treating the indigenous community as enemies of the state. “We are Indians, not Pakistanis or Chinese,” they asserted.

Sangum Yao, the Gaon Bura of Komkar (Rasing), speaking during the peaceful rally at Komkar village, said, “We love our motherland, and we have lived here for generations. We will never allow dams to be constructed here. Nothing is more important than our own motherland. Even if the CAPF comes, we will not let them in.”

Getin Boko of Komkar Rasing, Upper Siang, dismissed the government’s claim that many people support the Siang Upper Multipurpose project. He stated that a signature campaign was conducted, in which more than 90 percent of the villagers opposed the project.

As reported earlier, the government has decided to deploy hundreds of both Central Armed Police Force and state armed police to deter people from protesting against the study for the pre-feasibility report of the NHPC mega project.