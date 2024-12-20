Topper students honoured in Tirap

KHONSA, 19 Dec: The top three students from Class 3 to 12 were honoured with the Golden Jubilee Meritorious Students Awards 2023-24 during a felicitation function organised by the education department here in Tirap district on Wednesday.

The awards, launched by the state government, are aimed at inspiring and empowering the youths of the state to achieve their full potential.

Deputy Commissioner Techu Aran felicitated the meritorious students and commended their hard work and achievements.

Addressing the students and parents, the DC emphasised the importance of consistent effort and discipline in daily life. He also spoke on the growing issue of substance abuse among youths and urged everyone to take collective responsibility to combat it.

ASP Aditya and retired headmaster Tegin Akhang also addressed the gathering, and encouraged the students to continue striving for excellence.

Earlier, DDSE KC Lowangcha highlighted the purpose of the programme, emphasising the government’s commitment to fostering educational excellence and motivating young learners. (DIPRO)