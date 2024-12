ITANAGAR, 19 Dec: The Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad’s Itanagar unit (ABVP-IU) on Thursday felicitated the winners of an essay writing competition on the topic ‘Dr Bhim Rao Ambedkar’s life & struggle’, which was held on 6 December.

Students from Mallo Tarin Government Higher Secondary School (GHSS), Itanagar, GHSS Ganga village, GHSS Arunodaya, Green Mount School, JNK Public School and Vivekananda Central School, Itanagar, participated in the competition.