3, including PTC recruit, lose life in car accident

[ Bengia Ajum ]

TEZU, 20 Dec: In a tragic incident, three members of a family lost their lives in a car accident on Thursday in Bor Dirak in Tinsukia district of Assam.

The deceased have been identified as Shyam Kumar Dubey, Manju Devi, and Narayan Dubey. Their vehicle collided with a dumper parked on the national highway.

Due to the impact of the collision, all three suffered serious injuries and later succumbed to their injuries. The trio was travelling to Tezu from Banderdewa when the accident occured. As per police sources, the parents, Shyam Kumar Dubey and Manju Devi, along with their son Narayan Dubey were returning to Tezu after attending the passing out parade ceremony held at the Police Training Centre (PTC), Banderdewa.

Narayan Dubey was a newly recruited police constable with the Arunachal Pradesh Police, and had passed out from the PTC on Wednesday. A total of 885 recruits, including 110 female constables, had completed their intensive nine-month training and passed out from the PTC.

Shyam Kumar Dubey was the priest of the Hanuman temple here.

Meanwhile, Tezu MLA Dr Mohesh Chai has mourned the death of the three. Writing on social media, Dr Chai said he was deeply shocked to learn of the tragic demise of Shyam Kumar Dubey, Manju Devi, and Narayan Dubey in a car accident.