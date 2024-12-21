St Alphonsa case: Parents demand rearrest of those granted bail

Staff Reporter

ITANAGAR, 20 Dec: The parents and guardians of the three Class 9 students who died when a water tank collapsed on them at St Alphonsa School in Model Village, Naharlagun, along with the parents of the injured students, said that the persons who had been arrested in connection with the case have been released on bail, and demanded that they be rearrested.

Addressing a press conference at the press club here on Friday, the parents and guardians of the students said that, out of the five arrested individuals, four have been released on bail, while the principal, Shaji Cherian (51), is on an 11-day judicial custody.

On 14 December, an overhead water tank built near the school’s assembly shed collapsed, claiming the lives of Class 9 students Ekam Bagang, Rei Dol and Marsu Dubi.

Class 6 student Licha Buttum was seriously injured and underwent a major surgery, while Class 8 student Toko Dolum also sustained injuries.

A case [u/s 105/106(1)/125(b)/3(5) BNS] was registered in the matter at the Naharlagun police station.

The other four who were arrested were wardens Gaurav Gogoi and Dicky Kumar Das, teacher Kaushik Chetry, and the school’s owner Kapa Rai. The parents and guardians demanded that they be rearrested, adding that arresting only the principal is eye wash, and that the main accused is the school’s owner.

The parents and guardians claimed that the school did not follow the standard operating procedure and constructed the water tank without obtaining a no-objection certificate from the PHE department.

“Further, the incident occurred on a second Saturday, which is a holiday, while the students were in the assembly hall,” they said, adding that the school flouted the norms by holding an exam on a second Saturday.

“We have faith in the police. Our late children will be at peace only when justice is served,” they said.

The parents and guardians appealed to Chief Minister Pema Khandu, Education Minister PD Sona, Home Minister Mama Natung and Social Justice Minister Kento Jini to intervene, and warned that they would initiate “customary laws” if they don’t get justice from the court.

Meanwhile, they said that they will stage a candlelight march from National Cinema Hall in Naharlagun to the St Alphonsa School campus on Saturday, starting at 6 pm.

On Friday, the PHE department inspected the school premises after a letter was issued to the department by the Naharlagun police to assess the structure and the water tank.