APSCW urges students to set good examples, not indulge in substance abuse

State level seminar on women empowerment

SAGALEE, 20 Dec: Arunachal Pradesh State Commission for Women (APSCW) Vice Chairperson Nabam Yahi Tad exhorted students to set good examples in the society and not indulge in drug use as they are the future of Sagalee.

Tad was delivering a lecture on the impact of substance abuse in the state, during a state level seminar themed ‘Empowering women: Combating substance abuse in Northeast India’, organised by the APSCW at the assembly hall of the government higher secondary school here in Papum Pare district on Friday. The programme was sponsored by the National Commission for Women (NCW).

She appealed to the gaon buras to take bold steps against use of drugs and other narcotic substances in the area.

Sagalee ADC Yame Higio in her address asked the students not to use drugs or other substances like tobacco and gutkha, but rather focus on their studies.

APSCW member Kago T Yasung highlighted substance abuse in the state in particular and India as a whole.

APSCW member Maya Pulu elaborated substance abuse and its impact on health, family and society, while Sagalee MO (Ayush) Dr Techi Jama spoke on mental health and its impact on career, family and society.

Dr Subham Singh from TRIHMS spoke on life skills.

Sagalee ZPM Techi Serbang, while commending the women commission, advocated conducting more such awareness programmes on substance abuse in all the districts of the state.

More than 150 people, including APSCW member Ngurang Nama, teachers and students, attended the programme.