Lowang commends SBVCR’s conservation efforts

[ Prem Chetry ]

SINGCHUNG, 20 Dec: Environment & Forests Minister Wangki Lowang commended the conservation efforts undertaken by the Singchung Bugun Village Community Reserve (SBVCR).

The minister’s praise came during his visit here in West Kameng district on Thursday, accompanied by local MLA Tenzin Nyima Glow and PCCF P Subramaniam.

Lowang lauded the community’s dedication and emphasised the importance of replicating such initiatives across other parts of the state to promote biodiversity conservation and community involvement.

Range Forest Officer Yachang Kani guided the minister through the various sections of the NIC, providing insights into the significance of each display.

The visit began at the forest rest house, Ramalin-gam, and continued on to the Nature Interpretation Centre, where a detailed presentation on the SBVCR’s achievements and initiatives was delivered.

The team then visited the forest check gate maintained by the SBVCR’s protection squad, showcasing the community’s efforts in safeguarding the reserve. This was followed by a tour of Glowbari, a critical habitat within the SBVCR and home to the endangered Bugun liocichla, a bird species found exclusively in this region.

The minister also inspected the ecotourism facilities in Lama Camp, including the tourist camp run by the SBVCR.