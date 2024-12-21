Wild cannabis destroyed

[ Prem Chetry ]

BOMDILA, 20 Dec: The West Kameng police, in collaboration with the horticulture department,destroyed around 0.7 acre of wild cannabis in Balemu on Friday.

Drone was used to spray herbicides (unrestricted) to destroy the cannabis plants.

A similar drive had been carried out in Khaso villagein Sangti by the Dirang police and the Anti-Drug Control Committee last Saturday, during which approximately one acre of wild cannabis was destroyed.

Further, the Kalaktang police destroyed marijuana plants spread over an area of 1.5 acre in Denzi village.