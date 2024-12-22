PGKO camps organised

AALO, 21 Dec: The people of Biru, Logum Jini and Eyi villages benefitted from services provided by government departments during a Prashasan Gao Ki Ore (PGKO) camp organised at the upper primary school in Logum Jini by the West Siang district administration on Saturday.

A similar camp was organised by the Yomcha ADC on 19 December in Yomcha subdivision.

In Tirap district, a PGKO camp was organised in Dadam circle headquarters by the district administration.

The district administration’s Jan Suvidha branch provided over 116 essential documents and certificates to villagers, which were handed over by MLA Chakat Aboh.

The MLA commended the district administration and the government departments for their dedicated efforts in serving the people of Dadam. She emphasised the importance of such initiatives in ensuring accessible governance and uplifting rural communities.

Tirap DC Techu Aran, Dadam chief Wanggo Lowang, PRI members and GBs were present during the camp. (DIPROs)