Toppers honoured with awards in Siang

BOLENG, 21 Dec: Siang Deputy Commissioner PN Thungon awarded the top three students of Class 3 to 12 with mementoes and certificates under the Golden Jubilee Meritorious Students Award, 2023-24, in an award-giving ceremony held here on Saturday.

The awards aim to recognise the outstanding academic achievements among students in the district.

In addition to the mementoes and certificates, cash prizes were also awarded to the deserving students, which were transferred directly to their individual accounts.

A total of 30 students were felicitated during the ceremony, which served as a testament to the district’s commitment to recognising and rewarding academic excellence.

During the ceremony, Thungon thanked the state government for initiating the scheme. He emphasised the importance of dedication to studies, and urged students to become good citizens in the future.

DDSE Oyi Borang Tatak also addressed the gathering, advising students to strike a balance between academic studies and other curricular activities.

BEO (Academic) Onil Taki also spoke.

Among others, parents and senior student leaders attended the programme. (DIPRO)