Ensure safety of schoolchildren

Editor,

I wish to draw attention to several critical issues concerning the safety of children enrolled in private schools:

Lack of regular safety audits

Does the education department conduct safety audits of the private schools it grants permission to operate? If so, are these audits carried out monthly, quarterly, or annually? Or does the department neglect this responsibility altogether, complicit in the proliferation of schools without proper vetting during the approval process? It is widely known that unless bribes are paid to the dealing assistant of the academic branch, files for school recognition are inordinately delayed. Many private school owners can attest to this unethical practice, which undermines the entire education system.

Failure to take suo motu action

Why does the department fail to take suo motu cognisance of grave incidents, such as the recent tragedy at St Alphonso School in Naharlagun, where three young children lost their lives? Has the department conducted any inquiry into this incident or similar ones, like the case of a student being beaten to death at a school in Doimukh or the recurring reports of molestation and ragging in schools across the state?

Shielding the guilty

Why does the education department protect those responsible for these systemic failures? Accountability should not stop at school owners and principals but extend to officials within the directorate of elementary and secondary education who perpetuate these lapses. These officials enable a faulty system that compromises the safety and wellbeing of children.

Are we waiting for another tragedy?

Must we wait for another tragedy before action is taken? The current state of inaction suggests that unless incidents personally affect us, they are deemed irrelevant. This apathy must end.

Call for action

It is imperative that the education department conducts thorough and regular safety audits of all private schools to ensure compliance with safety standards. Failure to act proactively risks more tragedies. If another incident occurs, the directors of elementary and secondary education, along with branch officers, nodal officers, and dealing assistants responsible for gross negligence should be held accountable. FIRs should be lodged, and such officials should face dismissal to make room for capable and deserving youths who can bring about meaningful change.

Additionally, the department must put an end to the corrupt practices of accepting bribes for school approvals and granting permissions to schools operating in close proximity, which leads to the depletion of government school enrolments.

I hope this letter reaches the minister of education and the chief minister, urging them to reform the education department and prioritise the safety and welfare of children over corrupt practices and negligence.

LT Anthony,

Chimpu