Percolates down to states

Ambedkar Insult, Assault

By Insaf

The ugly political slugfest in Parliament over disrespect to messiah of Dalits, Dr BR Ambekar by Home Minister Amit Shah in Rajya Sabha has spilled on to the States. The Opposition and its state leadership is braying for Shah’s resignation or sacking while BJP-led NDA is gunning for Congress and its Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi. Sadly, dignity and decorum has taken a severe beating not only of ‘temple of democracy’ but of conduct of people’s representatives. As a result, Parliament was adjourned sine die within minutes of meeting on Friday last. Similarly, Uttar Pradesh Assembly was abruptly adjourned sine die on Thursday last as SP and Congress MLAs entered the Well of the House, accusing both BJP governments at Centre and state of “anti-Dalit mindset”. In Maharashtra, Congress leaders placed photographs of Ambedkar on their desks in the Assembly, like many did in both House of Parliament and House had to be adjourned. In Delhi, while AAP convenor Kejriwal led hundreds of supporters to protest outside BJP office and against Shah, in Punjab its District leaders, office bearers, MLAs, and ministers along with cadres staged demonstrations outside BJP’s district headquarters. Down south, DMK held protests in Tamil Nadu and Congress in Kerala, among others.

This apart, a schedule of protests has been slated by Opposition parties. TMC supremo and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has called for statewide protests on Monday, December 23 against BJP as she says: “Our Constitution maker Ambedkar’s insult is unacceptable! This casteist BJP government has repeatedly attacked our democracy…remarks are betrayal of Dalit and tribal communities…” The BSP has called for nationwide protest a day if Shah doesn’t apologise on 24 December. The grand old party has 3 consecutive days protest, beginning this Sunday: All Congress MPs, senior leaders and CWC members are to hold press conferences in their constituencies and home districts on 22nd-23rd December. On 24th, Babasaheb Ambedkar Samman Marches will be held across country and a memorandum submitted to President Murmu through District Collectors demanding Shah’s resignation.” Will protests whither away soon? Unlikely, as the ‘insult’ is what Opposition is cashing upon with their vote banks!

BJP States To follow U’khand

Uttarakhand is all set to roll out Uniform Civil Code (UCC) and be a trendsetter for every other BJP State! An assertion by Home Minister Amit Shah in Rajya Sabha on Tuesday last while replying to debate on “Glorious Journey of 75 Years of Constitution of India.” Like others in the treasury benches he targeted Congress, Nehru, appeasement politics etc, but was equally firm: “Our government in Uttarakhand got UCC. Our way of functioning is we follow democratic processes. A law which will bring such major changes to society and be passed as a model law (in February). It will be discussed on all fronts and be implemented.” Indeed, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami confirmed so a day later and announced UCC ‘will come into effect from January 2025…homework was complete, training of personnel underway to implement it…a role model for other States…’ Many Opposition States may hope it does, not for UCC but that law got Presidential nod the very next month, whereas they end up petitioning Supreme Court over Governors sitting on bills for months/years or else sent to Rashtrapati Bhavan. A wait and watch for the New Year.

Curtailing States Powers

Regional parties and State representatives have reason to worry, if the debate opposing introduction to ‘One Nation, One Elections’ bill is to be well understood. Not only were terms of it being “anti-constitutional” used but more importantly that the legislation would tamper with ‘powers enjoyed by States’. While the Bill, introduced in the Lok Sabha has been referred to a Joint Parliamentary Committee, its intent has been seriously questioned. Opposition parties, such as Congress, DMK, TMC, NCP (SP) SS (UBT), SS, AIMIM, opposed it vehemently saying the legislation was an ‘insult’ to cooperative federalism; would link the tenure of state assemblies to that of Lok Sabha, thus undermining people’s mandate; state governments are not subordinate to central government or Parliament; bill would take away the state Assemblies autonomy; electors have the right to elect the government for five years and this right cannot be curtailed with simultaneous polls, etc. Expectedly, it will be a long run in the JPC, and even otherwise. The Bill amounts to a constitutional amendment requiring 2/3rd majority for passage and is a clear no-go given the numbers. However, being a pet project of the BJP and that of ‘a gentleman’, how far will it go needs to be seen.

Peace In NE?

Manipur should belie Union Home Ministry claim. On Saturday last, Home Minister Amit Shah claimed, “Peace has returned to the North-East in the last ten years, marking the most significant development in the region.” This while addressing the 72nd North Eastern Council (NEC) Plenary in Agartala, being attended by Governors and Chief Ministers of the eight states. While highlighting New Delhi’s Centre’s efforts, he said NDA government has ‘signed over 20 peace accords, substantially reducing militancy and creating a conducive environment for progress,’ among others. According to him, with ‘return of peace’, investors are keen to foray into the region and focus now should be on developing an industrial ecosystem that can make the NE a gateway for South Asia. The region was no longer distant from New Delhi and ‘experienced unprecedented growth under PM Modi’s vision, making it a cornerstone of India’s Act East policy…’ Perhaps, but efforts to heal Manipur’s wounds appear to have failed. North Block is looking the other way!

Dharavi Redevelopment

Has South Asia’s largest slum, Dharavi in Mumbai, been given a reason to cheer or frown? On Friday last, Bombay High Court cleared the decks for its redevelopment upholding the tender awarded to the Adani Group for the project by the Maharashtra government in 2022, was good and there was no “arbitrariness, unreasonableness or perversity” in the decision. The two-judge bench dismissed a petition filed by UAE-based Seclink Technologies Corp challenging the state government’s decision to award the project to Adani, as it had won it in the first tender issued in 2018, which was cancelled. The State government had told the court there was a transparent manner and no undue favour was shown to the highest bidder, Adani Group. Recall, opposition parties in the state, including SS(UBT), Congress had vehemently opposed the award to Adani Group alleging ‘irregularities in the entire process’ and had said if voted to power (this Assembly election) it would scrap the project. Reason: it shall ‘not allow Mumbai to be turned into Adani city…’ What next? — INFA