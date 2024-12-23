No one should be deprived because of incorrect answer key/incorrect questions

Editor,

Through the columns of your esteemed newspaper, I would like to congratulate the APPSC team for conducting the preliminary exam successfully. Providing a window to challenge the answer keys is a very welcome step and shows transparency whereby aggrieved parties are invited to pinpoint the inconsistency in the answer Keys provided.

However, there are a few concerns that I would like to point out.

Though it requires an iron fist to conduct such a prestigious examination in a successful manner, there is a genuine concern about the incorrect answer keys provided by the APPSC, It must be looked into thoroughly re-checked. It must not merely be dependent on QR code-based answer provided by the question setter. When inconsistencies are reported, the APPSC itself needs to suo moto find out the discrepancies in the answer keys and make necessary correction if needed.

For example:

GS Paper I: Set A: Q. 55. It talks about 3-tier panchayati raj system and it was first recommended by Balwant Rai Committee. But in the answer key it was Ashok Menta Committee (recommended 2 tier). Incorrect can never be correct even if it is not challenged. Incorrect must be made incorrect only. CSAT Paper II: Set A. Q. 79: Whereby the code was A=5, B=4, C=3, D=2, E=1. Needed to find out the answer for: 2341.

So, the correct code is 2=D, 3=C, 4=B, 1=E.

So, the answer is DCBE. The correct option is D. However, it was marked A in the answer key provided.

Aspirants hope and believe that the APPSC will not repeat such mistakes in the future. We firmly trust and believe that the aspirants’ future is in the hands of the rightful people.

Aspirant