AR personnel save injured girls

[ Pisi Zauing ]

NAMPHAI, 24 Dec: In an act of prompt action, Assam Rifles (AR) personnel rescued two local girls injured in a road accident on Tuesday near Namphai-I in Changlang district.

The personnel swiftly evacuated the injured to Krick & Boury Memorial Hospital in Injan in Kharsang.

An AR team on routing patrolling encountered a serious road mishap involving two girls who sustained injuries. Without hesitation, the troop took immediate action to provide first aid and ensured their safe evacuation to the nearest medical facility.