BJP celebrates Vajpayee’s 100th anniversary

NAMSAI, 24 Dec: The Namsai district unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) celebrated Bharat Ratna Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s 100th birth anniversary here on Tuesday, highlighting the former prime minister’s exemplary leadership and contribution towards the nation.

An exhibition showcasing Vajpayee’s remarkable journey and his pivotal role in nation-building was also organised on the occasion.

Attending the programme, Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein highlighted the significance of the Good Governance Day, observed annually on 25 December to commemorate the birth anniversary of Vajpayee.

He underscored how Vajpayee’s principles of transparent and citizen-centric governance continue to inspire the country’s administrative ethos.

Mein also highlighted the transformative development Arunachal Pradesh has experienced under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Pema Khandu.

He spoke of advancements in rail and air connectivity, tourism, and infrastructure, crediting the visionary initiatives of the Modi government for elevating the state’s progress.

Key projects such as hydropower and railways were also highlighted as vital contributors to Arunachal’s holistic growth.

The event was attended by MLA Chau Zingnu Namchoom, former district BJP president Sujana Namchoom, and a large gathering of BJP workers. (DCM’s PR Cell)