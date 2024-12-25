National Consumer Day observed

YUPIA, 24 Dec: The Papum Pare legal metrology & consumer affairs (LMCA) department observed the National Consumer Day by organising a consumer awareness programme at the government upper primary school in Nyorch here on Tuesday.

Addressing the participants, LMCA Deputy Controller (WZ) HH Atung appealed to them to abide by the Legal Metrology Act, 2019 and the Consumer Protection Act, 2019 in the greater interest of the common consumers.

Papum Pare LMCA Inspector Taw Tassar urged the participants to acquire knowledge about the dos & don’ts as alert consumers.

District Consumer Dispute Redressal Commission DMA Mibi Basar explained online consumer court proceedings and how to access web portal eDaakhil to lodge complaints to seek redressal through the Consumer Commission.

Tarajuli/Nyorch Gram Panchayat Member Nabam Nagung urged the LMCA department to organise consumer literary and awareness programmes in rural areas.

The officers of the department cleared the doubts of the participants regarding consumer rights and duties during a question-answer session.

The programme was presided over by District Consumer Protection Officer-cum-LMCA Assistant Controller Debia Tana and attended by general public, panchayat and school management committee members, students, teachers, and officials from various government departments.