Drug peddlers busted, heroin seized

[ Litem Eshi Ori ]

PASIGHAT, 24 Dec: The East Siang district police arrested three drug peddlers and seized several quantities of heroin from their possession on Monday.

Based on reliable information, a police team led by Inspector Ige Lollen, under the supervision of Pasighat SDPO Ayup Boko and SP Pankaj Lamba, laid a trap and arrested a drug peddler, identified as Marshal Yomso, in the presence of an executive magistrate.

Upon search, two syringes, a tobacco container containing 14.72 grams of heroin, and one transparent vial containing 1.35 grams of heroin were seized from Yomso’s possession.

During interrogation, the accused revealed that the heroin had been purchased from one Nung Padung. Then he was instructed to contact Padung to deliver more heroin at Gumin Nagar. The team subsequently apprehended Nung Padung at Gumin Nagar.

A pink tobacco container containing 8.45 grams of suspected heroin and a mobile phone were seized from her possession.

On being interrogated, she revealed that the heroin had been provided by one Yatin Pajing Tali to sell to Marshal Yomso. Tali was also later arrested.

A case [u/s 21(b) of NDPS Act, 1995] has been registered at the Pasighat police station in this regard.