Awareness prog on balanced diet

HAWAI, 27 Dec: The Anjaw KVK conducted a ‘training-cum-awareness programme’ on balanced diet, themed ‘My plate for the day’, for the school students at the Vivekananda Kendriya Vidyalaya (VKV) in Amliang on Friday.

Home science specialist Pooja Singnale, highlighting the critical role of a balanced diet, said: “‘My plate for the day’ diet model was developed by the ICMR-National Institute of Nutrition, Hyderabad.”

“The main aim of this model is to promote health, prevent hidden hunger, and protect the body from diseases. This model food plate fulfils the daily requirement of energy, protein, vitamins and mineral of an individual,” said a KVK release.