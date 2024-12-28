Awareness prog for farmers

KANUBARI, 27 Dec: A team of the Longding KVK organised a ‘training-cum-awareness programme’ for farmers of Bonia village in Longding district on Thursday.

KVK Head (i/c) A Kirankumar Singh, speaking on the occasion, highlighted the activities of the KVK for the welfare of the farmers in the district since its inception. Further, he delivered a lecture on integrated farming system for sustainable income generation. Singh also highlighted the importance of millets for the human nutrition, as well as its prospects as a business venture for the farmers.

Singh emphasised the importance of natural farming for sustainable management of soil and fertility in order to produce crops round-the-year, and advised the farmers to “settle jhum cultivation in a particular land which is the most feasible and easily accessible to the farmers to produce everything round-the-year.”

Horticulture specialist Vikas spoke on cultivating fruits like orange, guava and mango, and on their planting, care, management and post-harvest practices in order to generate income.

Agricultural engineering specialist Dr Amit Kumar highlighted soil and water conservation measures in order to get water round-the-year in the farming areas with the help of different methods and techniques.

Plant protection scientist Dr Deep Narayan Mishra spoke on different insect pests and diseases of crops and their management. He further explained the proper way of cultivating mushroom for income generation without much investment.

Thirty-nine farmers, led by Bonia GPC Phohee Jokkam and the raja of Bonia, Jewang Wangham,attended the programme.