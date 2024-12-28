Tuting HSS, Nugong FC win football tournaments

TUTING, 27 Dec: Football tournaments for men and women, organised by the Indian Army at the general ground here in Upper Siang district, concluded on Thursday.

In women’s football, Tuting Higher Secondary School (HSS) won the final match. In men’s football, local team Nugong FC won the tournament.

Altogether 15 local and outstation teams, including five women teams, took part in the tournament.

Addressing the gathering, MLA Alo Libang emphasised the importance of sports in fostering unity and resilience among the youth.

The locals expressed their gratitude to the Indian Army for conducting sports activities, especially for encouraging women’s participation in football for the first time.

The Indian Army conducted the tournament under the patronage of Libang to encourage sports and fitness among the local youths. (DIPRO)