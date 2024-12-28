Dibang Warriors win T20 cricket tournament

ANINI, 27 Dec: Dibang Warriors (Anini military garrison team) defeated ADS Assailants (local team) in the final match of the fifth edition of the Dibang Premiere League T20 Cricket Tournament here on Thursday.

The tournament, organised by the Indian Army’s Spear Corps, in collaboration with the Dibang Valley district administration, saw the participation of 14 teams from across Dibang Valley, besides teams from vibrant villages of Arunachal Pradesh, the army informed in a release.

The teams were divided into four pools, and league matches were held over 11 days following the inaugural match on 12 December. The top two teams from each pool advanced to the quarterfinals, and the winners then faced off in the semifinal on 23 December at New Anini Stadium to secure a spot in the final.

“In addition to promoting sports, the event supported the initiatives of ‘Clean Dibang, green Dibang, and drug-free Dibang’, encouraging the youths to harness their energy and talent through sports while steering clear of drugs,” the release stated.