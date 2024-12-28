Scrapping ‘no-detention policy’ the right  move

The Centre has scrapped the ‘no-detention policy’ for Classes 5 and 8 in schools governed by it, allowing them to fail students who do not clear the year-end exams. Following the amendment to the Right to Education Act (RTE) in 2019, at least 18 states and union territories have already done away with the ‘no-detention policy’ for the two classes. This is an important decision by Centre and is a right decision which should be welcomed by everyone. Hopefully the remaining states who are yet to scrap the ‘no-detention policy’ for Classes 5 and 8 will also scrap it.

One of the main reasons for poor performance of students in CBSE and other board examinations is the implementation of this policy. The students started to take Classes 5 and 8 examinations lightly. They knew that even if they failed, they would go to the next class due to the no-detention policy. With it being abolished, the students will be failed if they fail in the examination and will not go to the next class. This will force students to take Class 5 and 8 exams more seriously. Ultimately the quality of education will improve in the days to come.