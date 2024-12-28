A sense of belonging

Editor,

While 1,658 unemployed youths have passed the APPSCCE prelims, many hardworking aspirants have been eliminated, but most of them are determined to continue their sincere preparations in the hope that the newly formed commission will conduct the exam annually, without any unwarranted delay.

Those candidates who have secured their tickets for the next round of examination will not only require sincere hard work and dedication but also the financial cost involved in coaching facility for multiple papers, which will be a major burden, especially for those who do not belong to financially sound backgrounds.

Fortunate are those whose elected leaders/society members/community organisations are keen to provide financial support. Such assistance will definitely elevate the morale of the recipients, as availing coaching facility will provide an edge to the dedicated candidates.

Providing such sense of belongingness by the communities is truly commendable and inspiring for the upcoming generation.

