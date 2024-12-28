Khandu, Mein, Tuki, guv mourn Manmohan Singh’s death

ITANAGAR, 27 Dec: Chief Minister Pema Khandu mourned the death of former prime minister Manmohan Singh and described him as a distinguished economist.

Singh, 92, died in AIIMS Delhi on Thursday night.

Khandu said Singh, a “distinguished economist,” had laid the foundation of a vibrant and resilient India.

“Extremely saddening to learn the demise of former prime minister and distinguished economist Dr Manmohan Singh Ji. It’s a huge loss to the nation. His phenomenal contributions to economic reforms as the finance minister in the early 1990s laid the foundation of a vibrant and resilient India,” Khandu said in a post on X on Thursday.

He also said, “Dr Singh’s passing marks the end of an era in Indian politics. My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family members, kin, admirers, and followers. May the departed soul rest in eternal peace. Om Shanti!”

Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein also mourned the demise of former prime minister Manmohan Singh.

“Deeply saddened by the passing of former Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh ji. A visionary leader, his unparalleled contributions to India’s economic reforms and progressive policies will forever be remembered. My heartfelt condolences to his family and loved ones during this time of immense loss. May his soul rest in eternal peace,” Mein said in a post on X.

Arunachal Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) president Nabam Tuki termed Dr Singh a visionary leader and the “greatest economist in the world.”

“Dr Manmohan Singh, the visionary leader and greatest Economist of the world, who gave historic special economic and development packages to North Eastern states during his tenure as Prime Minister will ever remembered. May his soul rest in peace,” Tuki said in a social media post on Thursday.

Governor KT Parnaik also mourned Dr Manmohan Singh’s demise.

In a condolence message, Parnaik said that Dr Singh was a distinguished economist and statesman, and was instrumental in liberalising India’s economy, propelling the nation towards significant economic growth.

“Known for his humility, integrity, and intellectual brilliance, the passing away of Dr Singh marks the end of an era in Indian politics, but his contributions to Arunachal Pradesh, like the Trans-Arunachal Highway, the state secretariat building, the Pare and Dibang power projects, and the Itanagar water supply scheme will endure as a lasting legacy,” he said, and offered condolences to the bereaved family.

The NSCN/GPRN also expressed shock and grief over the death of Dr Singh.

“The NSCN/GPRN is deeply shocked and saddened by the tragic news about the passing away of former prime minister Dr Manmohan Singh. He was the sort of prime minister of India who stood out in his approach to the Naga political issue,” the NSCN/GPRN said in a condolence message.

“It was during his time as prime minister of India that he deputed three ministers to talk with the NSCN talk team. He gave the assurance to the Naga delegates on 9 February, 2005 that ‘the pattern of relationship should be worked out,'” it said.

“We express our deepest condolences to his family members and to his close friends. Indo-Naga history will keep on record his assuring words and commitment. In his demise Nagas have lost a great leader who always stood out for the Naga political solution that is honourable and acceptable to India and Nagalim,” the message said. (PTI and Raj Bhavan)