Guv commends Deepak Nabam Living Home, presents grant-in-aid

ITANAGAR, 27 Dec: Governor KT Parnaik on Friday commended the outstanding work of Deepak Nabam Living Home in Senki Park here, recognising it as “a remarkable example for others to follow.”

He said this after handing over a cheque for Rs 30 lakhs to Deepak Nabam – the founder of the institution – as grant-in-aid from the Mukhya Mantri Manasik Swasthya Yojana Society of the state government.

He said that “the compassionate organisation has devoted itself to caring for and supporting individuals with mental challenges, offering a sanctuary for those who have been marginalised,” and described the institution’s steadfast dedication to empowering these individuals and fostering a sense of belonging

and purpose as “inspiring and vital.”

The governor said that mental health frequently remains an overlooked aspect of overall wellbeing, burdened by stigma and misconceptions. “This neglect causes hardship not only for individuals directly affected but also for their families, communities, and society as a whole,” he said, and emphasised that fostering an environment that promotes mental wellness is a collective responsibility.

“It is not solely the task of governments or organisations but a shared obligation,” he said, and urged everyone to “work together to break the stigma, offer support, and ensure inclusion for those facing mental health challenges.”

Health Commissioner Pawan Kumar Sain informed that Deepak Nabam Living Home is the first halfway home registered under the State Mental Health Authority.

“Periodic inspection and recommendation of the halfway home are carried out by the State Mental Health Authority. All inmates are registered at the State Mental Hospital, Midpu,” he said.

He informed also that a mental health camp will be organised on 30 December by the mental health department at Deepak Nabam Living Home, where free checkups will be done for more than 300 patients.

Tele Manas state cell psychiatrist and consultant Dr Sasha Sain, Mental Health SPO Dr Hannya Payee, coordinator Dr Yijum Tato, and Nabam’s wife Pratima Nabam were present on the occasion at the Raj Bhavan. (Raj Bhavan)