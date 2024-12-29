4th edition of Arunachal Yuva Samanvay from 28 Jan

AALO, 28 Dec: The 4th edition of Arunachal Yuva Samanvay 2024-25 will be conducted at Jirdin village in Kombo circle of West Siang district from 28 to 31 January, 2025, Sports & Youth Affairs (SYA) Secretary Abu Tayeng said on Saturday.

While reviewing the preparations for the event with government officials at the DC office conference hallhere, Tayeng further informed that “twenty-five major tribes of Arunachal Pradesh will participate in various activities like traditional cultural show, traditional sports, and adventure during the samanvay.”

Food stalls of various tribes will also be showcased during the event, he said.

Highlighting the ensuing youth festival, SYA Director Ramesh Linggi said that “each tribe will have their own cuisine, textile and handicraft stall.”

ADC (HQ) Mabi Taipodia assured the SYA department of the district administration’s cooperation to ensure the success of the event.

Later, Tayeng and his team of officials inspected the ongoing construction of the outdoor stadium in Aalo,and also inspected the venue in Jirdin village.

While interacting with the GBs and members of the public there, he urged them to cooperate with the government to ensure that the samanvay is a grand success. (DIPRO)