One more arrested in St Alphonsa case

Staff Reporter

NAHARLAGUN, 28 Dec: One more person has been arrested in connection with the St Alphonsa school case, where three Class 9 students died and two other students sustained injuries when an overhead water tank collapsed on them on 14 December.

Kurian Pallikunnel John (64), a resident of Putthupally village in Kottayam district of Kerala, involved in the supervision of the construction of the water tank at the school, was arrested on Friday from Guwahati (Assam) under a non-bailable arrest warrant. A case [u/s 105/106(1)/125(b)/3(5) BNS]has been registered against him at the Naharlagun police station.

As per the statements of witnesses and co-accused Shaji Cherian (principal of the school), John, who was working as the hostel supervisor, was also responsible for supervising the construction of the water tank.

During investigation, it was found that John absconded on the day of the incident. He was eventually arrested from near the Guwahati airport on Friday.

The accused will be produced before the judicial magistrate first-class in Yupia, Naharlagun SDPO Rishi Longdo informed.

Naharlagun SP Mihin Gambo commended the commitment of Naharlagun PS OC Krishnendu Dev and his team for making the arrest.

The case is under investigation.

On 14 December, five persons – the principal of the school, the school’s owner Kapa Rai, two hostel wardens, and a teacher – had been arrested. The next day, four of them were released on bail, while the principal was remanded in judicial custody.

Three Class 9 students – Ekam Bagang, Rei Dol and Marsu Dubi – died in the incident while Licha Buttum, a Class 6 student, sustained serious injuries in the legs and had to undergo a major surgery. Class 8 student Toko Dulom also received injuries in the incident.