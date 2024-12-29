‘Matri sammelan’ prioritises girls’ education

PASIGHAT, 28 Dec: A ‘matri sammelan’ was organised by the Donyi Polo Vidya Niketan here in East Siang district on Saturday, emphasising girls’ education and women’s empowerment.

Attending the programme, Bilat ZPM Olik Taloh delivered a lecture on the significance of girls’ education, while District Child Protection Officer Machi Gao highlighted the crucial role of mothers in nurturing the future of their children, and the importance of educating the girl child.

SMC joint secretary and Arunachal Shiksha Vikas Samiti coordinator Oder Gao spoke on the need for women’s empowerment and girls’ education.

The event featured activities such as musical chair, tug of war, blind hits, and a variety of other competitions. The winners were awarded attractive prizes.