Security forces recover sophisticated weapons from Namdapha National Park

[ Pisi Zauing ]

MIAO, 28 Dec: A huge cache of arms were recovered from the Namdapha National Park and Tiger Reserve in Changlang district during a joint operation conducted by the Assam Rifles, Army and Changlang district police.

A total of 10 MQ 81 Chinese origin assault rifles and Type 81 assault rifles were recovered from different locations in 27 Mile area along the Miao-Vijaynagar road, within the jurisdiction of the park.

It is stated to be one of the largest recoveries in south Arunachal in the recent past.

The weapons recovered were concealed inside deep forest areas. These weapons were being searched for by major insurgent groups operating in Changlang district for the last six months, but they failed to locate the weapons.

It is alleged that these weapons were buried by ENNG militants before their surrender last year. The security forces, utilising their expertise and reliable intelligence, managed to uncover the hidden cache in thickly forested areas.

Prior to conducting the operation, the security forces ensured safe passage for the tourists present within the Namdapha National Park for sighting of birds. The operation was carried out with utmost professionalism and precision, ensuring that huge cache of weapons didn’t fall in the hands of insurgents.

Numerous inputs regarding attempts by various insurgent groups, especially the NSCM (IM) and the NSCN (K-YA), with the help of the merged ENNG cadres, to recover the cache were being received over the last six months.

The joint operation involved extensive search efforts by specialised teams, supported by advanced technology such as high-tech drones, tracker dogs and metal detectors.