GBs served show cause notice for allegedly opposing PFR/SUMP

BOLENG, 31 Dec: The gaon burah (GB) of Parong village has been served a notice by the Siang district administration for allegedly opposing the proposed Siang upper multipurpose project (SUMP) as well as its pre-feasibility report (PFR) assessment and proposed deployment of army.

Siang Deputy Commissioner PN Thungon served the notice to the GB on 24 December, asking him to show cause within 14 days why disciplinary action shouldn’t be initiated against him and he not be removed from his position as the GB of the village.

“A viral video widely circulated on social media shows you openly declaring your intention to oppose and protest the PFR and SUMP projects while inciting the public to oppose them, thereby undermining the peace and harmony of the district and posing a direct threat to law and order, with the potential to incite unrest and disrupt the security and tranquillity of the region,” the notice read.

It said that, as per Section 5 of the Assam Frontier (Administration of Justice) Regulation Act, 1945, the local/village authorities (HGBs/GBs) are appointed and remunerated by the government, and that they serve as functionaries at the village level under the district administration.

“As a government functionary, you are bound by duty to comply with all government orders, support developmental works, and maintain law and order within your jurisdiction, thereby assisting the government and its agencies in their lawful endeavours,” the notice read.

It said that “the actions highlighted in the viral video are a clear violation of the provisions under the aforementioned guidelines.”

The district administration has also served notice to the Parong-II village gaon buri for allegedly joining the protest against the PFR of the SUMP and asked her to show cause in writing within 15 days from the date of issuance of the notice as to why disciplinary action should not be initiated against her in accordance with the provisions of law.

The notice served to the GB on 24 December read: “Your actions constitute a clear violation of the conduct rules and the guidelines set forth under the Assam Frontier (Administration of Justice) Regulation Act, 1945, rendering your behaviour wholly unbecoming of a gaon buri.”